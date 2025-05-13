D. Boral Capital Lowers Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Price Target to $17.00

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at D. Boral Capital from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNN opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. Imunon has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.65.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imunon will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Imunon stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Imunon worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

