OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Gartner by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT opened at $446.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.41. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.05 and a 1 year high of $584.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,228. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total value of $322,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,536. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,048 shares of company stock valued at $957,860. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.67.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

