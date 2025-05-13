EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $156.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.48. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $161.58.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

