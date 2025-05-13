3,024 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,326,000 after buying an additional 219,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after buying an additional 2,433,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,261,000 after buying an additional 296,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,087,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,964,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,677,000 after buying an additional 353,949 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $145.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VST. UBS Group raised their target price on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

