MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $16,525,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,294,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $219.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.42. The company has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.23.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

