FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,207 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 90,905 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 3,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.54 per share, with a total value of $283,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. This trade represents a 0.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Kuperus bought 1,087 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,982.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,496.70. This represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,129.49 and a beta of 1.64. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.97.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 571.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

