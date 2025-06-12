U-Haul Holding Co /NV/ (NYSE:UHAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

U-Haul Holding Co /NV/ (NYSE:UHAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

U-Haul Holding Co /NV/ Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:UHAL opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. U-Haul Holding Co /NV/ has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.23.

U-Haul Holding Co /NV/ (NYSE:UHAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

