LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Sells £468,260.10 in Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Jones sold 236,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £468,260.10 ($634,756.81).

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 201.77 ($2.74) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 167.10 ($2.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.40 ($2.85). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 191.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.09.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 15.73 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LondonMetric Property had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, analysts forecast that LondonMetric Property Plc will post 13.7260274 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

