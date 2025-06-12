Insider Buying: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Purchases £148.12 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) insider Nicolaos Nicandrou purchased 23 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.73) per share, for a total transaction of £148.12 ($200.79).

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 657.50 ($8.91) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 599.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 547.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 475.20 ($6.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 660 ($8.95). The company has a market cap of £6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 45.40 ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. Equities analysts expect that Phoenix Group Holdings plc will post 51.179941 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.35 ($0.37) per share. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.65. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is -101.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHNX shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.81) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 500 ($6.78) to GBX 565 ($7.66) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.
We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.
We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

