BrainsWay’s (BWAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
BrainsWay Stock Up 2.4%
NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $11.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. BrainsWay had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay
About BrainsWay
BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BrainsWay
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.