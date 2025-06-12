BrainsWay’s (BWAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

BrainsWay Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $11.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. BrainsWay had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $19,838,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 482,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 242,366 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

