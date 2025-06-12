Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$91.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by Barclays from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TD. National Bankshares set a C$80.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$90.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$89.31.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$95.98 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$73.22 and a 12-month high of C$96.86. The stock has a market cap of C$168.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$88.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$84.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

In related news, Director Ana Arsov bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$94.49 per share, with a total value of C$283,470.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelvin Vi Luan Tran sold 9,612 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.98, for a total value of C$912,947.76. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 31,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,191 and sold 84,628 shares valued at $7,929,143. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

