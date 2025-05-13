Raymond James Has Negative Forecast for CVE:DE Q4 Earnings

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Decisive Dividend in a report released on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Decisive Dividend’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.
CVE:DE opened at C$6.96 on Tuesday. Decisive Dividend has a fifty-two week low of C$5.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.88 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.18.
Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.
