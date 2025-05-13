OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $416.85 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $447.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.32 and its 200 day moving average is $342.20. The company has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $370.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.22.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

