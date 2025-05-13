250,000 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Acquired by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,112,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.05% of Toast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Toast by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 333,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in Toast by 1,469.6% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 209,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 195,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 target price on shares of Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $2,382,415.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,574,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,322,082.92. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $2,499,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,865.16. The trade was a 29.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,991 shares of company stock valued at $11,614,520 over the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TOST opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,280.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

