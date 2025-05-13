Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,271 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.97% of Heartland Financial USA worth $25,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 821.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of HTLF opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $70.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

