OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $60.13 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,211,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $60,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 82,557.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.52. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $864.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

