Promising Social Media Stocks To Follow Now – May 12th

Shopify, Vertiv, and HubSpot are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that operate online platforms for user-generated content, social networking, and community engagement. These businesses generate revenue primarily through digital advertising, data analytics, subscription services, and in-app purchases. Investors follow social media stocks to gain exposure to trends in user engagement, digital ad spending, and the broader online social ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE SHOP traded up $13.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,657,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193,814. Shopify has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded up $6.83 on Monday, hitting $100.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,357,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,420. Vertiv has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $54.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $657.22. The company had a trading volume of 737,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $584.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $668.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,302.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Read More