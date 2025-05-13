Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.
Southwest Gas Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69.
Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SWX
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southwest Gas
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2025
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Stocks Plan +$130B in Buybacks: Why Markets Wanted Even More
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Lyft: Profitability Milestone and Buyback Fuel Investor Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.