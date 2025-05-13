Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPYYY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Centrica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centrica

Centrica Stock Performance

Centrica Increases Dividend

Shares of CPYYY opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Centrica has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.1402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.