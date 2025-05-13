Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPYYY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.1402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
