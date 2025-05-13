Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $445.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.18.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $367.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.97 and a 200-day moving average of $339.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -188.54 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.53). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

