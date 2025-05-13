Oil Stocks To Watch Now – May 12th

NRG Energy, Caterpillar, Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Procter & Gamble are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. Their market value tends to track global supply-and-demand dynamics for energy, meaning they often rise when oil prices climb and fall when prices drop or regulatory pressures increase. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

NRG Energy (NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

NRG Energy stock traded up $29.71 on Monday, reaching $149.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,712,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,349. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $149.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.83.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $17.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $343.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,074. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.76 and a 200 day moving average of $354.96. The company has a market capitalization of $161.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.03. 6,862,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,553,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day moving average is $111.09.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $33.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,013.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,731. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $844.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $970.58. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.07. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

OXY stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.94. 12,029,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,085,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of PG traded up $2.75 on Monday, reaching $160.41. 3,083,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.54. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $156.30 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $376.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

