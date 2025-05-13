Aminex (LON:AEX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.16 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.94 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 9,860,975 shares trading hands.

Aminex Trading Up 6.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £52.80 million, a PE ratio of -47.10 and a beta of -0.03.

About Aminex

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

