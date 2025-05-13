Monness Crespi & Hardt Upgrades Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to Buy

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Up 4.0%

COIN stock opened at $207.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.32. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $2,246,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,056.70. This trade represents a 42.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total transaction of $5,013,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,484.04. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,742 shares of company stock worth $25,758,259 over the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.