Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.50 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.77 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 150.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

