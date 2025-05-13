Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 632.44 ($8.33) and traded as low as GBX 550 ($7.25). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 550 ($7.25), with a volume of 31,928 shares trading hands.

Churchill China Stock Up 5.3%

The company has a market capitalization of £63.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 534.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 632.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Churchill China (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported GBX 57.90 ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Churchill China had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill China plc will post 76.2128707 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

