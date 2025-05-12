MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 419 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $148,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 297,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark & Stuart Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $130.44 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.93 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.74.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

