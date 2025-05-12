Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Toll Brothers Price Performance
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toll Brothers Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.88%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.
Toll Brothers Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
