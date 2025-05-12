Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $103.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average of $124.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.