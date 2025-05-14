EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,004.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,658,536. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $868.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $823.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $893.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.01%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

