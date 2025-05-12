CoreCap Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $94.17 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRT. Melius downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

