WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1,246.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137,890 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $41,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 54,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 344,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 2.8 %

WSC opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.