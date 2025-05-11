Westpark Capital Upgrades Ouster (NYSE:OUST) to “Buy”

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Westpark Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.68 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.

OUST has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $10.62 on Friday. Ouster has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $570.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.25.

In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $65,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 220,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,364.88. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,099 shares of company stock worth $90,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ouster by 280.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,634,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,416,000 after acquiring an additional 155,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ouster by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

