DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 190 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,841.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,473.62 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,770.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,007.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,330.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 350 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,380. This represents a 14.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

