Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %
NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.34 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.78.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
