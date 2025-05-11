Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.34 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.78.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

