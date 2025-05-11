Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.62 and last traded at $56.61. Approximately 691,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,173,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

Realty Income Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

