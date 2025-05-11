Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Fortis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTS

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Fortis has a twelve month low of $38.15 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.4324 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 847.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Fortis by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 294,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fortis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.