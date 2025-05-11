Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 382 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,692,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $475,714,000 after acquiring an additional 601,361 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,272,000 after purchasing an additional 452,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $59,289,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,195,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,400,000 after purchasing an additional 273,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $147.19 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $793,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,573.60. This represents a 29.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $753,891.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $23,162,903.10. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,271 shares of company stock valued at $8,706,576. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

