Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $23,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after buying an additional 18,715,837 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 74,400.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312,325 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1,084.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406,885 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $246,560,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,667.84. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $274,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,261.22. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,164,386 shares of company stock worth $146,492,013. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.55. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RBLX. Benchmark increased their target price on Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.