Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,073 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $21,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,501 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $236.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.98 and a 200-day moving average of $225.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.25 and a twelve month high of $258.93.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.