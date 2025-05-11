Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $830,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $387,282,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.