First Manhattan CO. LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $133.01 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.72.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,420. This trade represents a 49.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,872 shares of company stock worth $2,208,684. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.