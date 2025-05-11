DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total transaction of $864,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,197 shares in the company, valued at $58,335,010.65. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $3,534,135. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $572.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $589.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.09. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $512.12 and a fifty-two week high of $623.61.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $646.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

