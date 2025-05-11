Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Chimerix stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chimerix news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $33,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,405.56. The trade was a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,595 shares of company stock valued at $65,889. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

