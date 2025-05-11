DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 37,795 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3,779,500.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 123,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,268 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 48.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 191,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 62,514 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Corning by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 111,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

