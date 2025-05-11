Deutsche Bank AG Sells 134,574 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134,574 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.36% of Vulcan Materials worth $122,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 29.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 472,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 106,187 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 284.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,051 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VMC opened at $269.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $215.08 and a twelve month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.