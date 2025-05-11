Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Ennis worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ennis by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ennis Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EBF stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $493.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. Ennis had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Schaefer sold 2,000 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $35,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,141.42. This trade represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,873 shares of company stock worth $357,330 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

