Streaming Stocks To Follow Now – May 9th

NVIDIA, Trade Desk, and AppLovin are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies that provide upfront capital to mining or energy producers in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed volume or percentage of future production at a predetermined, typically discounted price. By financing projects rather than operating mines themselves, streaming companies like Franco-Nevada and Wheaton Precious Metals gain exposure to commodity price upside with lower operational risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.65. The company had a trading volume of 103,793,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,701,477. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average of $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $10.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.66. 40,295,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,632. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.64. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTD

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of APP traded down $9.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,924,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

Further Reading