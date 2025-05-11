Benjamin Edwards Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,564,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,087 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.65.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $96.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $179.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.00.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

