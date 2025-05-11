Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,816,491.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,941,851.33. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,416,694. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.46.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $89.67 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

