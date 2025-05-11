Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 10,700 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -259.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DINO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.