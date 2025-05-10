Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,975 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $34,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vistra Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $135.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day moving average is $141.20. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Vistra Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
